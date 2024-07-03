Teen driver killed in Fort Dodge crash

State troopers say a car carrying three teenage girls crashed late last night in Fort Dodge, killing the driver and injuring both passengers.

Reportedly, a 2013 model Chevrolet Malibu driven by 16-year-old Leah Lynch of Fort Dodge was traveling through Loomis Park when she lost control of the car and struck a tree. Lynch was pronounced dead at the accident scene by the state patrol.

Two passengers in the Lynch car were injured. They are: 16-year-old Amyrra Lumsden of Fort Dodge, who was transported to a Des Moines hospital for treatment, and 16-year-old Jessie Leyja of Fort Dodge, who was treated at the scene and released.

The accident remains under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)