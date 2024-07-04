Small Business Development Center office open in Sioux Center for flood victims

The Small Business Administration’s Small Business Development Center has a location that’s now open in Sioux Center to address the needs of local flood victims.

Northwest Iowa Regional Director Larry Wajda says they typically work with people that are self-employed; “So your mom and pop shops on Main Street the people that employed 25 people in your community that have been donating to the Little League people that have been donating to the churches these people that are keeping small towns alive that’s my number one job is how do we keep them in the community,” he says.

Wajda says FEMA funding goes through the SBA, so counselors at his center are also helping families with personal loss. He says the business recovery center coordinates the efforts and connects the dots between the SBA and FEMA. Monday was the first full day of operation, and the center served 20 individuals.

“Some people that have rental properties, some people that they had a bakery in a small town, we had a person that was a graphic designer that doesn’t understand what their next steps are,” Wajda says. “We can’t make that decision for them we can just kind of give them some options and be empathetic.”

Wajda says they assist people with filling out disaster relief forms, answering questions, or just providing information. “Sometimes it’s even just reassurance and saying ‘Do you have a status update?’ We can log in and find that out for you and kind of tell you where you’re at,” he says. “You know, often I think that when we put out press releases, we’re like, hey, even if you’re not sure, fill this thing out and see what you’re eligible for. True. But do you want a tangible answer of where it’s going to go? We can do that for you and show it to you in this recovery center.”

Wajda encourages people with questions to call him directly at 712-580-8619. In addition, he says they have battery packs for charging phones, computers, etc., as well as water bottles at the SBRC in Sioux Center for those that need them. Those items, and the services they provide are free.

(By Mark Buss, KSOU, Sioux Center)