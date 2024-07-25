It’s time to pick a peck of Iowa sweet corn, ideally from that kid on the corner

Teenagers with hand-lettered signs and pickup trucks packed with stacks of sweet corn are being seen on street corners in many Iowa cities as we’re smack dab in the middle of prime time for that delicious veggie.

Aaron Steil, a consumer horticulture specialist at Iowa State University, says if you haven’t spotted a local grower yet and decide to head to the supermarket for sweet corn instead, you may be still getting local ears.

“Some grocery stores will get regular, daily batches from local farmers, and some of it is shipped up usually from Florida,” Steil says. “It really depends on the type of corn that’s being grown, too. Some varieties just store better, especially under refrigeration.”

Sweet corn is best when you get it right from the field, so if it’s been on a semi and sitting on a store shelf for a while, it may get squishy and starchy. Steil says the best bet is buying from that kid in the pickup, but if you head for the store instead, it may not be quite as fresh.

“If you’re really concerned about it, you can ask the produce folks if this was corn that they got in that day, or if they know where it came from,” he says. “If it’s local and it came in in the last day or two, it’s probably quite fresh and good to eat. But just because it came in from Florida, it doesn’t mean it’s bad either. There are certain varieties that can store really well for seven to 10 days.”

Some Iowans will want to freeze a batch of that sweet corn to pull out in the wintertime for a pleasing taste of summer.

“If you want to keep it long-term, you’re going to blanch the cobs and usually cut the kernels off and then freeze it,” Steil says. “You want to do all that process as quickly as possible. This isn’t something that you would buy at the store, then let it sit on your counter for a while, and then do it a few days later. It would be something you want to do as soon as you get the corn for the best flavor.”

If you just plan to eat the sweet corn, be sure to keep the ears in the fridge. If it gets warm, the sugars will degrade faster and the taste won’t be as fresh.