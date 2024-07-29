Man injured during truck stunt at Maquoketa Speedway

A man was seriously injured after attempting a stunt Sunday at the Jackson County Fair.

The Iowa State Patrol says the man was attempting to drive a pickup through a camper at the Maquoketa Speedway as part of the fair’s “Night of Destruction.” The report says the driver hit the camper and was knocked unconscious. The truck continued off the race track and across Highway 62 and hit a shed.

The driver was pulled from the truck and life flighted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. The driver’s name and condition have not been released.