Judge hears legal arguments for Libertarians kicked off Iowa ballots

Attorneys for Libertarians nominated to run in three Iowa congressional districts say a state panel didn’t have the authority to kick them off November’s ballots.

A Polk County judge heard arguments in the case Thursday afternoon. Jennifer De Kock,, representing one of the Libertarian candidates, said her client’s free speech rights are being violated and that should outweigh strict enforcement of state rules for how political parties conduct business.

“What they’re trying to do is say: ‘If you don’t do it, if you don’t follow the minutiae, if you don’t make sure that all your T’s and I’s are properly crossed and dotted, then we’re going to take you off the ballot,” she said.

Alan Ostergren is the attorney for Republicans who filed petitions showing the Libertarian Party failed to follow state law regarding the timing of the party’s county conventions. “No candidate has an unfettered right to access to the General Election ballot,” Ostergren told the judge. “To get on the ballot, a candidate has to follow certain rules.”

Polk County District Judge Michael Huppert said he’ll issue a ruling soon, but it’s likely to be appealed by the losing side, so the Iowa Supreme Court may have the final say on whether the Libertarians’ names will be printed on ballots.