Iowa Capitol rally against limits on some lawsuits over pesticides

About 100 people gathered at the statehouse Monday to rally against a bill that would grant some liability protection to pesticide and herbicide manufacturers.

The bill cleared the Iowa Senate last year and is getting a rehearing this year. It would forbid lawsuits based on the lack of a warning about potential health risks if the product’s label complies with current federal regulations. Nancy Huisinga worked as a hospice nurse in Wright County for 20 years.

“Do we make chemical manufacturers be responsible for all cancer in the state? No. Do we stand up for people who have an illiness related to manufactured carcinogens and protect their right to take the manufacturer to court for damages? Absolutely, of course we do,” she said, to cheers, during a rally in the Iowa Capitol rotunda.

Huisinga and others mentioned that Iowa is the only state where the cancer rate is rising. Rich Gradoville, a retired teacher, taught at schools in New Sharon, Dyersville and the Des Moines area. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer two years ago.

“What our legislators should be doing is working on bills that lower the risk onfor Iowans rather than working on bills that help the chemical companies protect themselves,” Grandoville said, to cheers.

Dan Valentine of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement said the bill will make it harder for Iowans who’ve been harmed to seek justice in court.

“These multi-billion dollar companies doesn’t deserve another legal shield,” Valentine said. “That’s why I’m here. Fighting to protect our communities, our kids and our grandkids, so let’s let our voices be heard.”

A top Republican in the Iowa Senate says individuals who’ve been harmed should be able to file lawsuits to recover damages, but during a recent appearance on “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS, Senate President Amy Sinclair said the bill would impede money-grabbing class action lawsuits targeting ag chemical companies that have followed the law.