Black WWI soldiers to be honored in central Iowa

A historical marker will be placed at Fort Des Moines this summer to honor the 1,000 thousand black soldiers who trained there to become officers during World War One.

Researcher Keith King says they laid the foundation for the Civil Rights Movement.

“This was the first and only class of that many black officers that were brought to one place to get commissioned,” King says, “so it happened once, and it’s never happened again.”

King says Fort Des Moines’ history draws a parallel to today. Black people, he says, still have to perform above the standard, or else be seen as diversity hires.

Historian Don North requested the historical marker to commemorate the officers who served our country more than a century ago.

“So you guys are kind of like the cradle of birthing Army officers right there in Des Moines,” North says, “so that’s the significance.”

North says the officers were instrumental in proving that black officers were not only American citizens, but also capable of leadership.

The marker will be unveiled at a ceremony in June.

(By Lucia Cheng, Iowa Public Radio)