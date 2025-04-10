Ames police charge Maxwell man for allegedly recording in store changing room

Ames police have charged a man for allegedly shooting video of women in a store changing room.

Ames Police say they were called to Target on February 24th on a report of a man using his cell phone camera under the fitting room door to record images without the victim’s knowledge or consent. Police say the investigation led them to more victims who were recorded in February.

Police charged 45-year-old Michael Leslie of Maxwell with sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy involving nudity.

Anyone else with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa or Ames Police.