Appeals Court upholds Urbandale man’s murder conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Urbandale man.

David Moffitt was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in 2014. Prosecutors say he broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend’s new fiancé and shot him in the head four times as he slept. Moffitt’s insanity defense did not sway the jury. His latest appeal claimed his lawyer was ineffective for failing to pursue a diminished-responsibility defense due to his medicine-fueled delusion.

The Appeals Court sided with the prosecution expert who said Moffitt clearly planned the killing ahead of time and had the ability to form the intent to kill.