Webster County town to lose its only grocery store

After two dozen years in business, a small Webster County grocery store town announced Thursday it’s closing its doors.

The store’s board of directors said that despite cutting costs, ordering alongside other stores and limiting store and employee work hours, the Dayton Community Grocery was at a crossroads that led to its closure.

The store’s Facebook page announced that the store is just not able to compete with big box stores to generate the income necessary to keep going at this rate.

The board does not want to be any further in debt that they are currently are and the store owners felt the responsible thing to do is go out debt free.

There are eight full and part-time employees at the store.

The store will continue to sell grocery items until they are gone but will not be placing additional orders. The store in Dayton will close after the last of the groceries are sold.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)