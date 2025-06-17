South Dakota authorities investigate fatal shooting of Audubon, Iowa man

Authorities in western South Dakota say their investigation of last week’s shooting death of a man from southwest Iowa continues.

The Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence County, South Dakota got a call late Thursday afternoon about an argument at a rental cabin in the Black Hills that escalated to a fight among four men from Iowa and Nebraska. All four were in the area, riding UTVs, and three of the men were staying at the cabin.

Investigators say one of the men fired a pistol and 59-year-old Larry Petersen of Audubon died from a single gunshot wound. South Dakota authorities have not yet named the person who fired the gun.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)