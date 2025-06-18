Troopers: Rain may’ve been factor in fatal crash near Bagley

A multi-vehicle crash during heavy rain Tuesday night in western Iowa claimed the life of a Guthrie County man.

The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 60-year-old Jerry Hager, of Coon Rapids, was traveling east on Highway 141 at around 9:15 p.m. about a mile west of Bagley, when his vehicle crossed the centerline of the road and side swiped a westbound SUV.

The car then collided head-on in the westbound lane, with another SUV before coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

Hager, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The other drivers and a passenger in one of the SUVs were not injured.

The crash resulted in the roadway being closed for about four-hours.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)