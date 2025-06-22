Iowa elected officials back U.S. air strikes in Iran

The six Iowa Republicans who serve in congress are expressing support for President Trump’s decision to bomb three nuclear sites in Iran.

Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, said on social media that “Iran must never be able to threaten America with a nuclear weapon” and “Trump is making the world a safer place.” Third district Congressman Zach Nunn, a colonel in the U-S Air Force Reserve, said Trump “took decisive action to eliminate Iran’s nuclear threat.” Nunn also said he remains “committed to ensuring our troops are not engaged in a forever war” and Iowa National Guard units being deployed to the Middle East are protected.

First district Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks served 24 years in the U.S. Army. Miller-Meeks said the U.S. military “sent a clear message: the world’s top sponsor of terrorism will never obtain a nuclear weapon.” Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said President Trump “has made it clear that Iran can never have a path to a nuclear weapon” and “now they won’t.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, in a post on social media Saturday night, said “Keeping USA safe is number 1 responsibility of Pres Trump” and fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra thanked Trump “for obliterating Iranian nuclear facilities.”

Governor Reynolds said Trump “made the right call…to protect our national security interests.”

Democrats running for the U.S. Senate seat Ernst now holds say they’re against another endless war in the Middle East. Nathan Sage, as a Marine, did three tours of duty in Iraq. Sage, in a video posted on social media, said the United States doesn’t need to send its soldiers “to die in the desert.” J.D. Scholten said Ernst “should be demanding answers” about the safety of the Iowa National Guard soldiers being deployed to the Middle East. Zach Wahls said it’s time for a diplomatic solution “before more American lives are threatened.”