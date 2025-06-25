Gas prices inch upward in Iowa, may rise higher

While some states have seen gasoline prices bounce dramatically in the past week, AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says increases in pump prices here have been much more moderate.

“The international events with Israel and Iran and then the United States launching activities against Iran had an impact on gas prices,” Ortner says. “As we sit today, gas prices across the state of Iowa, on an average, are $3.04 per gallon, which is great. If we look at a week ago, it’s only four cents more than a week ago.”

It’s costing Iowans more to fill up the tank now than it did in late May, but Ortner says that’s typical during the transition from spring to summer.

“It is almost 20-cents more than a month ago, but if we look at the year as a whole, we were $3.18 a gallon last year across the state on an average,” Ortner says. “Crude oil makes up the largest percentage of the cost of a gallon of fuel and crude oil has now dropped again below $70 per barrel, so we’re seeing things level out.”

With the summer driving season in full swing and the 4th of July holiday coming up next week, he says pump prices may still inch higher.

“When demand goes up, price will go along with it, usually in the summertime,” Ortner says, “and we see that trend happen, and we’ve seen it a little bit as we’ve entered into these warmer months, but not as significant as we may have seen in the past, which is great for consumers.”

While Iowa’s average gas price is $3.04, the national average is $3.22.

Gas prices across Iowa are widely varied, with the cheapest gas in Council Bluffs at $2.89 a gallon and the most expensive in Dubuque at $3.17.