McGowan is first Republican to launch campaign in Iowa’s 4th congressional district

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan is running for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat.

“I believe that I have the education, the experience and the background in economic development to be the strongest voice in Iowa 4 for the citizens of northwest Iowa at our nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C.,” McGowan said during an interview with Radio Iowa.

McGowan is the first Republican to launch a campaign in the district that’s represented by Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra, who’s taken steps to run for governor. McGowan is a Sioux City native, a veteran of the Iowa Air National Guard and an attorney who leads the private, non-profit Siouxland Initiative as well as the area’s chamber of commerce.

“My vision for the fourth congressional district: creating a strong and robust economy, strong national defense and supporting of armed forces which includes making sure that we have a secure southern border,” McGowan said, “and it’s also focused on protecting and supporting Iowa’s traditional values.”

McGowan, who is 58 years old, is a fourth generation Iowan. His mother was raised on a farm near Fonda and his father grew up in Sioux City. “I’m the son of a Vietnam veteran. I’m the father of six children and my five oldest children have all chosen a path in the armed forces,” McGowan said. “Understanding the importance of national security and understanding the priorities that the Trump Administration has established for national security are critically important to this race and to the future of our country.”

As for Trump’s tariff agenda, McGowan said there are some business leaders who’ve expressed concerns, “but there are equal number of business leaders who understand the president’s priority…to make sure that our farmers, our small business owners, our manufacturers have access to a level playing field and I absolutely support that.”

McGowan is opposed to granting carbon pipeline developers eminent domain authority to seize land from unwilling property owners. “I’m not opposed to renewable energy. I’m not opposed to this pipeline,” McGowan said. “I have tremendous issues and I am opposed to utilizing eminent domain for private…interests.”

McGowan is likely to face a Republican Primary in 2026. Republican State Senator Lynn Evans, a retired superintendent from Aurelia, has formed an exploratory committee for a possible run for congress.