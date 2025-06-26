Drought conditions improve in latest report

The latest Drought Monitor shows continued improvement in the state following more rain.

The monitor shows 45% of the state has no drought conditions, that’s up from 31% last week. Just 20% of the state was without drought at the start of this year.

Around 9% of the state has moderate drought, down from around 12%. Nearly 55% of the state is listed as abnormally dry, which is down from nearly 69% last week. The driest conditions are on the east and western edges of the state, with the southeast and south-central areas with the most counties with moderate or abnormally dry conditions.

The data for the report is taken through Tuesday, and does not show the impact of the most recent rains.