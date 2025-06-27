Sandfort signs with Oklahoma City

Former Iowa men’s forward Payton Sandfort has agreed to a deal with NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Waukee, Iowa, native averaged 16.7 points and six rebounds enroute to being named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection as a senior. He scored in double figures in 27 games, which included a team-high 14 20-point contests.

Sandfort made a team-high 84 3-point field goals, including a career-high eight in his final collegiate game against Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, tying a tournament record. He matched a career-high with 30 points in the contest.