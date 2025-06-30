Iowa Supreme Court rules on two Second Amendment cases

The Iowa Supreme Court wrapped up its term with two rulings on the Second Amendment right to carry a firearm.

The first case involved Jordan Cole, who signed a one-year protective order in a Hamilton County domestic abuse case that prohibited him from possessing firearms. Cole was later arrested in Story County for pawning two stolen guns. He appealed the illegal firearm possession charge, saying it violated his rights to carry a gun under the U.S. and State Constitutions.

Kevin Woods made the same argument in Polk County after a traffic stop where he was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon while possessing illegal drugs. The Supreme Court ruled Cole voluntarily gave up his right to carry a gun by signing the protective order.

The High Court also upheld Woods’ conviction, saying there is no federal or state constitutional right to carry a firearm during a crime.