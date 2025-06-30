PGA Tour returns to the Quad Cities

This week, the PGA TOUR heads to one of the smallest markets per capita on its schedule for the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities, yet the community is arguably the most enthusiastic and one with the biggest heart.

The 2024 John Deere Classic raised a record $15.97 million through its Birdies for Charity program, benefiting 476 local and regional charities. The program ensures that 100% of donations go directly to those in need because title sponsor Deere & Company covers all administrative costs to stage largest annual professional sporting event in the Quad Cities.

Davis Thompson returns to TPC Deere Run in neighboring Silvis, Illinois to defend his title, which he earned one year ago with a tournament record score of 28-under par.

“I take that confidence with me that I can win and compete week in and week out,” Thompson said. “I think about that tournament a lot and try to draw on a lot of positive experiences I have, and John Deere was one of those.”

Seeking his second TOUR victory, 26-year-old Thompson leads a 156-man field with an $8.4 million purse on the line and a winner’s share of $1,512,000. The champion also receives 500 FedEx Cup points. A big motivation for everyone is eligibility for the playoffs, now in their 19th year. For the first time, only those ranked among the top 70 are eligible, reduced from 100 a year ago.

Other returning past John Deere Classic winners include Lucas Glover (2021), Michael Kim (2018), J.T. Poston (2022), and Dylan Frittelli (2019), while Iowa native and two-time major winner Zach Johnson (2012) will tee it up for the 23rd consecutive year.

With so much on the line, the field features some of golf’s most popular players including Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Sungae Im, Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp, and Adam Hadwin. Meanwhile, former Masters champion Danny Willett of England will make his John Deere Classic debut.

