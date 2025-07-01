Iowa State University presidential search committee gets timeline in first meeting

The Iowa State University Presidential Search committee met for the first time today as it starts the process of replacing President Wendy Wintersteen when she retires at the end of the year.

The committee discussed confidentiality and the representative of the outside search firm hired to help, Rod McDavis, says it is important before and after the process. “Afterward, whatever we have talked about should stay with the with the search process, and never be discussed publicly or privately well into the future,” he says.

McDavis says they will start the process with listening sessions to get input on what students, faculty, staff and others want in a new president. “Listening sessions will be held in the next few weeks and we want to launch the search if we possibly can by July 23rd,”McDavis says. McDavis says they will reach out to a variety of different candidates and will set a cutoff for applications in late September. “This is when we will say the candidates that if they are serious about the position and really want to be considered, we’re encouraging them,” he says. “We will encourage them to have their application submitted. September the 19th.”

McDavis says the committee will then weed out the candidates to get to finalists. “The number of semifinals interviews and then after those interviews, your finalists will be identified. Those finalists will be scheduled for campus visits November the 3rd through the 7th,” he says. The names of the finalists will be released once their visit to campus is scheduled.

McDavis says the goal is for the Board of Regents to chose the president-elect at the board meetings on November 11th through the 13th. Wintersteen plans to retire in January.