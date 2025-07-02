Hundreds of warnings issued as Iowa’s hands free cellphone law starts

Several people got a personal warning as the new hands free cellphone law went into affect Tuesday.

Sergeant Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol says there were 201 warnings issued on the law’s first day. “That is City, County and state law enforcement officials just out and about trying to educate the public yesterday,” Dinkla says. Dinkla says it’s a matter of changing your old routine.

“Retrain those those old habits of wanting to get in that car, use that phone, have that phone in your hand,” Dinkla says. “We need to get back to the basics, we’re having way too many crashes simply from driver error and driver irresponsibility when they’re behind the wheel. They have the phone in their hands.”

Dinkla says you have to remember your car or truck weighs thousand pounds and driving should be the only focus.

“We need to keep control of that and not let that thing cross the center line or hit another vehicle in the roadway,” Dinkla says. He says there have been 24 fatal crashes in Iowa during the Independence Day holiday the last three years. “And we know one of those leading causes is people being on those cell phones. So anytime you’re out and about, buckle that seat belt, put that phone down as Iowa’s new hands free. law says, get that phone out of your hand,” he says. “And if you choose to drink, find a sober driver.”

Warnings will be issued to those caught holding their cellphone and driving through December 31st to give everyone time to adjust. The fine for handling a cell phone while driving starting January 1st will be 100 dollars. There are some exemptions in the bill for people like bus drivers, emergency responders and people driving farm machinery.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC Webster City)