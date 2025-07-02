Kossuth County man dies after fireworks accident

A Kossuth County man died Tuesday night from injuries sustained in a fireworks accident.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man was unconscious and had been injured while shooting off fireworks in Whittemore. Kossuth County and Whittemore EMS responded and found 33-year-old Patrick Prentice. Prentice was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, but he did not survive.

An initial investigation into the incident found that the accident occurred as Prentice was holding a launcher tube while lighting fireworks. The State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Prentice.

(By Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)