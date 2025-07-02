Many areas got above average rains in June

There was a wealth of rain for several areas of the state in June, but State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the statewide average was pretty close to normal.

“Overall precipitation for the state was about 6 inches, and that’s about three-quarters of an inch above average,” Glisan says. He says many areas saw totals well beyond the statewide average. “There were pockets anywhere from 150% to 180% of normal. So think widespread 1 to 3 inches above average totals across the state, particularly in Western Iowa, North Central Iowa as well,” he says.

Glisan says northeast Iowa was the one area that remained below normal. June ended up a little warmer than normal. “Statewide average temperature, about 72 degrees, and that’s a little over 2 degrees above average,” Glisan says. Glisan says a stretch of days from June 21st to the 23rd tipped the temperature scale for the month.

“Very high temperatures up in the 90s, also very strong winds out of the south and dew points up in the 70s,” he says. “So those three things don’t really come together, but they did push the average a little higher given those three days of warmth.”

Glisan says some of the rain totals for June will be in the top 25 for records in those areas.

(Pat Powers KQWC also contributed to this story.)