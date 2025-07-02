Survey: The cost of Iowans’ 4th of July cookouts fell from last year

Despite outcries about high grocery prices, an American Farm Bureau Federation survey finds the cost of a typical Independence Day meal for a family of ten fell slightly from last year.

Christopher Pudenz, an economist with the Iowa Farm Bureau, says they based the study on an array of foods many of us will be enjoying on a picnic table beside the grill this weekend.

“There are about a dozen items total, things to make hamburgers, hamburger buns, cheese, ground beef. There’s some items for desserts,” Pudenz says. “There’s some side items like chips, potato salad, things like that, and of course, you’ve got to have your lemonade for your July 4th cookout.”

While some items are more expensive than during the 4th of July weekend last year, the prices on others have dropped.

“The price this year for ten people total was $70.92,” Pudenz says. “That comes out to $7.09 per person, and that is the second highest that they have registered since 2013, when the American Farm Bureau started doing this informal survey.” That total is down 30-cents from last year, which was the highest priced meal at $71.22.

Tariffs impacted the costs on some items this year, while other market influences brought more price stability.

“There were several items that had year-to-year increases,” Pudenz says. “Fewer cattle available meant beef prices were higher. Steel and aluminum tariffs caused the price on canned goods, specifically pork and beans, to be higher. Some of the items that went down though, greater pork availability meant that the pork chop was cheaper this year than last year.”

The price also fell from last year on potatoes and wheat, meaning the prices for potato salad and buns were cheaper.

He notes how higher prices at the grocery store don’t necessarily translate to farmers making more money.

“It’s important to keep in mind that the share of the retail food dollar, so the dollar spent at the grocery store, only about 15 cents of that makes it back to the farmer,” Pudenz says. “There are lots of other components that get a little bit of that dollar along the way.”

Despite that, he says Iowa farmers remain resilient, continuing to meet demand and provide a stable food supply.