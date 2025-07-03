State Fire Marshal has advice for safe fireworks use

The law now allows you to shoot off fireworks today and tomorrow.

State Fire Marshal Dan Brown says with fireworks legal to shoot off on private property for the first time in years, take precautions.

“You know, just being safe. You know, having that water source there next to you in case something does light on fire with the fireworks,” he says.

Brown says be sure you are using fireworks in a safe place. “Staying away from building, staying away, dry grass and and fields and you know, just general, watching what you’re doing when you are lighting them off,” he says, “not pointing them at each other and just things like that. Use them in a safe manner.”

You can shoot off fireworks today until 10 p.m. and July 4th from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.