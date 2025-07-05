State officials notified of layoffs at Marshalltown facilities

Nearly 150 workers at two Marshalltown facilities are facing lay offs.

On August 1, 62 workers at the Lennox factory will lose their jobs. Lennox is Marshalltown’s third largest employer. A spokesperson for the company told the Marshalltown Times-Republican newspaper that Lennox has transitioned to new regulations requiring chemicals used in air conditioning to have a low Global Warming Potential score and the company has adjusted production to normalize its inventory.

FedEx has also notified state officials it will be laying off 84 workers at its Marshalltown facility on September 1. A spokesperson for the company said the workers were notified of the layoffs several months ago.