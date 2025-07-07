After weekend flooding, forecaster says more rain likely across Iowa today

Parts of northern Iowa got heavy rain in multiple downpours over the holiday weekend.

Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says some communities, like Webster City, saw flooded streets and basements.

“We certainly had several areas with some heavy rainfall across the state, which included central Iowa and into southeast Iowa,” Donavon says. “Really, our heaviest rain amounts were generally in that three-to-five inch range.”

Donavon says forecast calls for the likelihood of more rain.

“We do have thunderstorm chances across parts of central and southwest Iowa, especially during the daytime today,” he says. “As we get up towards Highway 20 and northward, it’s likely to stay dry until we get into the overnight hours tonight as a stronger system moves through, so we do expect widespread showers and storms overnight tonight.”

With tonight’s storms, Donavon says there’s the possibility of severe weather, including hail and damaging winds. Looking ahead, he says there’s a chance for more storms toward the end of the week.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)