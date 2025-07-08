State considers hiring private firm to manage health services in Iowa prisons

State officials are considering paying a private company to provide health care services in Iowa prisons.

The agency has been facing staffing shortages, but a top administrator in the Iowa Department of Corrections said no final decisions have been made.

Todd Copley is president of AFSCME Council 61, the union that represents prison employees, including nurses and other health care workers. “The employees are already underpaid for what they do, what their expectations are,” Copley said. “Now a private company is going to come in, give them the first opportunity to apply for these jobs that are now going to be open, but at even lesser wage than what they’re already making.”

Copley said he’s been fielding lots of calls from prison workers. “They have every reason to be concerned,” Copley said.”Anytime the state says we’re just exploring options means that your job is on the line.”

The state employs nurses, dental hygienists, psychiatrists and other medical professionals to provide care for prison inmates. Paul Cornelius, chief of staff for the Iowa Department of Corrections, said in a written statement that “no immediate changes are planned for staff or services.” Cornelius said “seeking bids from private companies that would provide health care to inmates will help officials evaluate how to best meet long-term healthcare needs while continuing to provide high-quality care.”

The agency’s website currently lists job openings in state prisons for nine nurses, a P.A. and a physical therapist in state prisons.

(Reporting by Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)