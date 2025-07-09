Democrat from Storm Lake launches campaign for 4th district congressional seat

A Democrat from northwest Iowa has announced she’s running for Iowa’s fourth district congressional seat.

Thirty-five-year-old Ashley WolfTornabane of Storm Lake is a stay-at-home mom of two. “There are so many issues I care about and, basically, if an issue has an underdog, like with Big Ag versus family farms, you can bet I’ll be supporting the underdog,” she said. “I care about revitalizing our small towns so our families stay rooted here and the issue I’m most passionate about is health care.”

In 2021, WolfTornabane finished third in a race for a seat on the Storm Lake School Board. She’s currently the only Democrat running for congress in the 4th district. “I’m going to listen to everyday Iowans and do what they need,” WolfTornabane said, “rather than doing what the special interests want.”

Ryan Melton, a Democrat from Webster City who ran in the fourth congressional district in 2022 and 2024, suspended his 2026 campaign last month for personal reasons. Republican Randy Feenstra, the current representative of the 4th congressional district, has launched an exploratory committee to run for governor and three Republicans have announced they intend to run for the seat. They are House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan and state Senator Lynn Evans of Aurelia.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)