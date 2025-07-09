Gowrie man found guilty of murdering Farnhamville teenager

A Gowrie man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse charge in Calhoun County.

Twenty-one-year-old Nathaniel Kyren Bevers McGivney was found guilty of both charges by a judge for the murder of 17-year-old Michele “Luna” Jackson of Farnhamville on September 22nd, 2024. Court records state Bevers-McGivney used a knife to cut the throat of the teen then hid her body to conceal his crime.

He remains in custody awaiting his sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for August 15th.

(By Abby Ward, KCIM, Carroll)