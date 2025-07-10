Congresswoman Hinson says deported West Liberty man was given due process

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson talked today about the 20-year-old man from West Liberty who was deported back to Guatemala after seven years in Iowa.

Hinson says she supports President Trump’s call to deport criminal first. “And I think that should be a priority, but that doesn’t mean that people who are here illegally, who are eligible for deportation should not be deported. And my understanding with that case specifically is that there was a deportation order for him. And so I believe he has had due process,” Hinson says.

The Republican from Marion spoke during her weekly conference call with reporters and says illegal immigration is the top issue she hears about from her constituents. Hinson says those here illegally should look at self deporting to be able to come back. “There are many mechanisms for people to self deport right now. The CDP One app, which is allowing for people to maybe have the chance to come back and experience the American dream, I would encourage people to to look into what the Department of Homeland Security is offering there,” Hinson says. “Because again, the number one issue I heard about is the border and safety and making sure we’re deporting people who are not here illegally.”

Hinson was asked about concerns over not having enough farm workers if illegal immigrants are deported. She says she heard what President Trump said about that last week and talked with the U.S. Ag Secretary about it as well. “I think what’s most important is we work toward a solution that provides a legal immigration workforce visa, so this is a workforce visa, not an an amnesty issue,” she says. “And we need to make sure we have those legal pathways for people to to come here to work in critical industries like agriculture.”

Hinson says it is possible to protect the integrity of the food system while also dealing with illegal immigration. “I think you can couple dealing with the deportation side with illegal immigration at the same time providing pathways for people to come here and work legally,” Hinson says.

Hinson says she will continue working with the administration to reach that goal.