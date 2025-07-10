ROTC programs at 3 Iowa universities shutting down

The Army will be shutting down Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs at the University of Northern Iowa, the University of Dubuque and Buena Vista University.

The University of Northern Iowa’s ROTC detachment was established in 1981.

The University of Dubuque’s military program dates back to 1918 when the campus hosted the Students’ Army Training Corps.

The University of Dubuque’s ROTC program was previously closed down in 1991, but reactivated in 2004.

Buena Vista University’s ROTC program has operated for the past 15 years.

The Army’s plan will reorganize or shut down ROTC programs on 84 college campuses around the country and is part of a broader effort to streamline Pentagon operations.

The commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command says the moves will rebalance the Army’s requirements for officer commissioning, while being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.