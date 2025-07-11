Suspect jailed in pipe bombing at central Iowa golf course

Des Moines police made an arrest early this morning after a live pipe bomb was found at a public golf course on Thursday afternoon.

A golfer spotted something suspicious at Waveland Golf Course and called the police, who quickly evacuated the course.

A police bomb squad responded and confirmed it was an improvised explosive device, which the team safely detonated.

Just after midnight, a search warrant was served at the Des Moines home of 41-year-old Michael Valento. He wasn’t there but he was captured nearby.

Investigators say there’s evidence Valento detonated another IED at the golf course on July 3rd.

He’s now facing multiple felony charges, including:

Possession Of An Explosive Or Incendiary Device With Intent (Class C felony) – 2 counts

Arson – 1st Degree (Class B felony)

Arson – 3rd Degree (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

Dominion Or Control Of A Firearm / Offensive Weapon By A Domestic Abuse Offender (Class D felony)