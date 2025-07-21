Northern Iowa man sentenced for buying meth online and selling it

A man from a small northern Iowa town has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on a drug-related charge.

Forty-two-year-old Jeremy Nedved of Crystal Lake — a convicted sex offender — has admitted that between February and September of last year he bought meth on the internet and had it sent to his post office box. In May of last year, a Hancock County deputy sheriff stopped a person driving away from Nedved’s home with over three grams of meth in the vehicle and that person told authorities they’d been buying meth from Nedved for the past few months.

Investigators determined Nedved was using what’s called “The Onion Router” to surf the web anonymously and buy the drugs, but authorities found out he was having the drugs mailed to his post office box. Nedved was arrested last September after he picked up half a pound of meth at the Crystal Lake Post Office.

In a separate case, a Fort Dodge man accused of being a drug dealer has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 41-year-old Chad Brown has an extensive criminal history, including a 2016 felony conviction in Oregon for dealing meth. In the spring of 2024, authorities found 74 grams of meth and two loaded handguns in his Fort Dodge residence. Brown admitted in his plea agreement that he and others had distributed several pounds of meth in early 2024.