UNI men to play Loyola-Chicago in Acrisure Holiday Invitational

Matchups for the UNI men’s basketball team’s 2025-26 Thanksgiving multi-team event (MTE) were announced on Monday, featuring the return of a former Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponent to the Panthers’ schedule.

The Acrisure Holiday Invitational, which will be held Nov. 25-26 at the Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley, will include Northern Iowa, along with former MVC rival Loyola-Chicago, as well as Tulsa and San Jose State in the two-day, two-game event in southern California.

UNI will open the event on Nov. 25 against Loyola-Chicago at 3 p.m. CT before taking on either Tulsa or San Jose State on Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. CT.