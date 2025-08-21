Multiple arrests in theft of hundreds of vases from SW Iowa cemeteries

Council Bluffs police have made several arrests in connection with an investigation into the theft of hundreds of memorial vases from local cemeteries.

Police say the investigation began in late July after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen, who had observed a vehicle containing multiple memorial vases traveling near a scrap metal recycler.

During the investigation, police say it was discovered that two former contract employees at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha allegedly began stealing memorial vases from the cemetery in late June or early July and selling them as scrap metal — allegedly conspiring with others to steal and scrap the vases.

Detectives say they have recovered over 800 predominantly bronze vases stolen from cemeteries in Omaha and Council Bluffs.

Investigators estimate that the total monetary loss is well over $100,000.

Police say four suspects have been arrested in the investigation, while four others remain at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects who are still at large is encouraged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728.

(By Ethan Hewett, KMA, Shenandoah)