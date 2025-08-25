There’s tears for Iowa parents and kids at first day of kindergarten

by | Aug 25, 2025

It's the first day of school for Irving Elementary in Sioux City. (KSCJ photo)

Today is the first ever day of school for many kids and parents across the state.

Sioux City Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus is visiting schools on the first day, including a stop at the Irving Elementary kindergarten playground. “The kids are all lined up and there’s a lot of parents out there with tears, just like kids,” she says.

Bemus says it doesn’t take long for the kids to adjust. “I will tell you after like a couple of days, they catch on right away, like they’ve been here forever,” Bemus says.

Bemus says there’s also a lot of parents taking pictures for memories that will be “unforgettable.”

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)



