Former Iowa lawmaker joins 4th District Congressional race

A former Iowa House Democrat is running the Fourth Congressional District seat. Dave Dawson is a lawyer from Lawton, who served two terms in the Iowa House.

The 51-year-old Dawson says there’s momentum after Democrats won two special elections in the heavily Republican district.

“As long as we are focusing on issues that matter to people like education funding, healthcare funding, and making sure we’re working to increase incomes and wages for Iowa workers. I think those are the things that mattered most to people when they sit down and take time to vote,” Dawson says.

Dawson says the 4th District has been forgotten by current congressional representation. “And it’s time to have somebody who is a public servant and proven leader step forward who’s going to put people before politics or partisanship,” he says. He says Congress should focus on policies that grow Iowa. “My priorities include expanding healthcare options and research, investing in rural communities, raising incomes and increasing competition, strengthening Social Security and Medicare, and protecting our rights and freedoms,” Dawson says. He served in the Iowa House from 2013 to 2017 but did not seek re-election.

Two other Democrats are also in the race, in addition to four Republicans. Incumbent Congressman Randy Feenstra plans to make an announcement soon if he will run for governor.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)