Pursuit of stolen SUV in Des Moines leads to large power outage

A police chase early this morning led to hundreds of central Iowans losing electricity.
Des Moines police say an officer spotted a stolen SUV about 3 AM and when trying to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away, leading to a chase that lasted about four minutes.
Police say the driver lost control, hit a utility pole and took off on foot, and police say the teenager was captured about a block away.
The pole that was hit resulted in about 1,400 Des Moines customers losing power.
MidAmerican Energy says all were restored within about four hours.