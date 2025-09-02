Pursuit of stolen SUV in Des Moines leads to large power outage

A police chase early this morning led to hundreds of central Iowans losing electricity.

Des Moines police say an officer spotted a stolen SUV about 3 AM and when trying to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away, leading to a chase that lasted about four minutes.

Police say the driver lost control, hit a utility pole and took off on foot, and police say the teenager was captured about a block away.

The pole that was hit resulted in about 1,400 Des Moines customers losing power.

MidAmerican Energy says all were restored within about four hours.