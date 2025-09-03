Krause ends U.S. House race to run for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat

Democrat Bob Krause was running for Iowa’s first district congressional seat until this week — when Krause announced he’d make a fourth try at winning Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat.

“For 28 and a half years in the military, I pledged to defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Krause said, “and today I see movements toward the ignoring of the Constitution and I want to change that.”

Krause, who is 75, was commissioned in the Army Reserve in 1972. It’s the same year he was elected to the Iowa legislature, where he served for six years. “I was chair of the (Iowa House) Transportation Committee and I passed the nation’s first regional transit plan for rural America. That plan for Iowa is still in existence,” Krause said. “It was adopted by the Federal Transit Commission and it’s the national model for all of the United States.”

Krause didn’t seek reelection to the Iowa House in 1978 and ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer that year. In 2010 and 2016 Krause unsuccessfully sought the Democratic Party’s nomination to face Republican Senator Chuck Grassley. In 2022, Krause ended his third U.S. Senate campaign after failing to collect enough signatures to make it on the Primary Ballot. Krause also ran for governor in 2014, but dropped out and endorsed another Democrat in the race.

Krause, who is an Algona native, has been active in various veterans groups. Krause and his wife currently run the Veterans National Recovery Center website.

(Reporting by Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City and Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)