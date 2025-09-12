Commission discusses raising Iowa hunting, fishing, trapping fees

The Iowa Natural Resource Commission discussed the possibility of increasing hunting, fishing and trapping by 5% at their monthly meeting.

Commissioners and those who spoke on the issue Thursday say the increase could help the DNR do more to conserve and restore wildlife habitat. Commissioner K.R. Buck says the issue has generated a lot of support. “We have lit a fire underneath the sportsmen. I will guarantee you that besides the CO2 pipeline, I’ve been contacted more in the last two weeks about this, and they’re all in favor,” he says.

Buck says supporters don’t think it will be enough. “They’re all afraid that 5% isn’t going to get us where we need to be,” Buck says.

State law caps annual license fee increases at 5%.

State lawmakers and the governor would need to sign off before a license fee increase went into effect.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)