Guthrie Center girl dies in two-vehicle crash near Panora

A west-central Iowa teenager was killed in a weekend head-on crash.

Seventeen-year-old Savannah Matthias of Guthrie Center died in the crash that occurred Saturday afternoon, east of Panora.

The Iowa State Patrol says she was driving westbound on Highway 44, when her car crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck. The teen died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, 37-year-old Noelle Bubeck of Redfield, and two children in her vehicle were injured. One of the children was flown to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment of serious injuries.

The other child and Noelle Bubeck, were transported to the hospital by family members.

A memorial service for Savannah Matthias was held Sunday in the Panorama High School Auditorium.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)