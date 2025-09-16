Iowa Girl Scouts learn life skills from cookie sales program

Iowans who love Girl Scout cookies will have another tempting option next year. Samie Stinton, vice president for marketing with the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, says a new cookie flavor will debut in a few months.

“It’s called Exploremore and it’s a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie,” Stinton says. “So think really chocolatey, some marshmallow and toasted almond flavors.”

Stinton says the cookie sales program teaches young women a wide host of skills which they’ll use for the rest of their lives.

“It’s teaching local Girl Scouts goal setting, communication skills, money management and all proceeds stay 100% local to do community service projects, help them plan trips,” Stinton says. “We have a lot of Girl Scouts here in Iowa planning trips to go to Europe.”

The Girl Scouts sell an average of more than 200-million boxes of cookies nationwide every year. Look for them starting in February.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)