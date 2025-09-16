Likely Iowa candidate for governor lists likely priority issues

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra hasn’t set a date to formally launch his campaign for governor, but is dropping hints about his future.

Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, was at the Clay County Fair in Spencer this past weekend talking about his background in northwest Iowa, “working on the farm, working in the Hull Bakery and then went on, obviously, to the state senate and then to congress,” Feenstra said, “and now I want to come back and lead this wonderful state.”

Feenstra indicated reversing Iowa’s brain drain will be a priority. “The number one this is we’ve got to keep our kids here. We’ve got to make sure that we grow out economy, keep our kids here, have great education and also have affordable and effective health care.”

Feenstra was chairman of the tax-writing committee when he was a member of the state senate and he said lowering property taxes would help make Iowa communities more vibrant. “Create workforce housing so we can have that next generation stay here and then the quality of life,” Feenstra said. “You know we see coming to the fair, going on the lake, or whatever it might be — there’s so much for young kids to be attracted and stay here and then world class education. I mean we have to make sure that our kids have the ability to have great educations so they can go on to the next level whatever that is, whatever skill it is.”

Feenstra has a degree in business communications from Dordt University and a masters from Iowa State University. In 2022, during his first term in the U.S. House, Feenstra received a doctorate from Northcentral University. Feenstra formed an exploratory committee for governor in May, a few weeks after Republican Kim Reynolds announced she would not seek re-election in 2026.

(Reporting by Patrick Hazelett, KICD, Spencer; additional reporting from Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)