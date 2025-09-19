Iowa Great Lakes watershed management sees some success

The Iowa Environmental Protection Commission is continuing a program with the state Ag Department that works to improve the watershed runoff into the Iowa Great Lakes.

The DNR’s Ginger Murphy is the Western Water Basin coordinator and says the Lakes are a key part of Dickinson County.

“Water quality in the Iowa Great Lakes drives the economy, recreation, and quality of life in the region and also impacts source water for local communities,” Murphy says.

Information from 2019 shows an economic impact from travel to the region at nearly $378 million. Murphy says those numbers are likely higher as travel has picked up since the pandemic. She says they have several goals. “The current watershed management plan for Iowa Great Lakes is focused on reducing turbidity driven by sediment and algal growth by reducing the phosphorus entering the lakes,” she says.

The plan has a limit of up to $129,500 dollars using an EPA grant for funding. “Practices supported by the watershed management plan and this funding include in-field and edge-of-field best management practices on ag land. Wetland and shallow lake restoration on public and private lands. Shoreline stabilization on the lakes and urban stormwater best management practices,” Murphy says.

The plan was first implemented in 2018. “Total sediment reduced during this time period is 6,944 tons per year over all the practices that have been installed,” Murphy says. “Total phosphorus reduction has been 15,746 pounds per year, and that’s based on those practices staying in place and ongoing. And we calculate that using a model that we use across all of our watershed projects for all installed practices.”

Murphy says one success in the project is Lower Lake Gar, which met water clarity goals. “And that resulted in the 2024 delisting from the impaired waters list off lower Gar Lake. Lower Gar is kind of the end of the chain of lakes…it has its own watershed, but it also captures everything flowing through the bigger lakes that are to the north. And so this was great news and important milestone,” Murphy says.

Murphy says they still feel that phosphorus will continue to be the primary pollutant of concern in the Great Lakes and they want to continue seeing progress.