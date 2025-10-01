Agency gives Iowa Senator gov’t shutdown impact report

Senator Joni Ernst has obtained a Congressional Budget Office report showing about 750,000 federal employees are likely furloughed today.

The agency previously estimated the 2019 government shutdown — which lasted 35 days — cost the overall economy about three BILLION dollars in lost goods and services. Ernst sent the agency a letter in September, asking for an updated cost breakdown for this year. The Congressional Budget Office says there will be a reduction in consumer spending due to the number of federal workers who aren’t being paid, but the effect on business activity is uncertain and will depend on how long the shutdown lasts.

Read the CBO report here.