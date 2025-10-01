Iowa delegation reacts to government shutdown

Iowa’s Republican-led congressional delegation is calling for an end to the federal government shutdown that began at midnight.

Senator Joni Ernst says Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is the “non-essential government employee of the year” for “silly government shutdown shenanigans.” Senator Chuck Grassley says the shutdown is meant to “appease radicals” in the Democratic Party. Congressman Randy Feenstra says Democrats are making “unreasonable demands,” Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks calls it “political theater,” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson says it’s creating chaos and Congressman Zach Nunn uses the phrase “D.C. dysfunction” to describe the situation.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart says the Iowa Republicans in congress are failing to address “a looming health care crisis” by refusing to extend tax credits for up to 130,000 Iowans who buy insurance on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

Miller-Meeks, Hinson, Nunn and Feenstra has announced they will forgo congressional pay during the shutdown. Most members of congress receive a $174,000 annual salary, a level set in 2009. The U.S. House issues paychecks to members and staff on the final day of the month, so their last paycheck was the day before the shutdown, on September 30.