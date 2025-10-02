Ex-Des Moines superintendent charged with illegal gun possession

Former Des Moines superintendent Ian Roberts has been charged with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

Court records indicate federal agents searched Roberts home several hours after his arrest last Friday and found a loaded pistol under a seat cushion in the living room and two guns in a bedroom. One was a loaded rifle in a closet. The other was a shotgun behind the headboard of a bed.

Here is a copy of the criminal complaint.

The Department of Homeland Security has said Roberts had a loaded pistol in the Des Moines school vehicle he was driving last Friday morning when he fled a traffic stop, was found in a wooded area by a police dog and taken into custody by immigration agents.

Roberts, who was born in Guyana, resigned as superintendent this past Tuesday. Des Moines school officials say they did not know a federal judge had issued a deportation order for Roberts last year.