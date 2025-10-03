Actor Offerman brings jokes, woodworking projects to Iowa stage

A veteran actor of TV and film will be in central Iowa this month to demonstrate his varied skills in stand-up comedy, writing, and even woodworking.

Nick Offerman is scheduled to visit Des Moines on October 14th, according to event organizer Jan Danielson Kaiser.

“People my age know him from ‘Parks and Rec,'” Danielson Kaiser says, “but just this year, he has been in ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning,’ and he’s also written some amazing books.”

Offerman is an Emmy-winning actor and a New York Times bestselling author, and he’s pitching his latest book, “Little Woodchucks.” Danielson Kaiser says it features a dozen family-friendly woodworking projects that are perfect for children, from beginner projects like a box kite to more challenging offerings like a little free library.

“I think one of his goals is to get kids, especially, off their digital devices and working on a project together with the family,” she says.

While many authors who come to town read from their books and do a Q-and-A, she says the Offerman appearance promises to be like no other. He’ll be accompanied by his co-author Lee Buchanan — who manages the Offerman Woodshop — and they’ll dive into several woodworking projects from the book.

“Oh, this is not going to be a reading, no, we’re actually going to set up a workshop on the stage,” Danielson Kaiser says. “We have to have guitar stands and mic stands because Lee is going to play the ukulele and Nick is going to tell jokes.”

Offerman is appearing at the Franklin Event Center as a guest of Beaverdale Books, in Des Moines.