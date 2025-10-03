Des Moines board considers legal action over Roberts’ hire

The Des Moines School Board will meet this morning to consider legal action related to the district’s former superintendent who faces federal gun possession charges and a deportation order.

Immigration agents arrested Ian Roberts last Friday. Des Moines School Board President Jackie Norris said the board will review the process used to hire Roberts and consider how to “recoup damages” from “those who contributed” to the district’s current situation. The district hired a consulting firm that recommended Roberts in 2023 and another company conducted a background check. A Des Moines law firm reviewed Roberts’ payroll documents.

The board president said from “misrepresenting his citizenship status to degrees that did not exist, Ian Roberts appears to have misled people” in Des Moines and other states where he worked. The Pennsylvania district Roberts left to take the job in Des Moines is considering legal action as well.

Des Moines defense attorney Alfredo Parrish said he’s scheduled to meet with Roberts at the Polk County Jail early this morning. Parrish spoke with several dozen Roberts supporters in a Des Moines church last night. “Don’t forget the complexity of the situation we’re in and don’t give up hope,” Parrish said. “…Because someone is charged with something, particularly an immigration type of situation, don’t look at them any differently.”

Parrish is seeking to reopen Roberts’ immigration case and Parrish told the Associated Press his client will plead not guilty to the gun possession charge.